Fresh Produce: Swiftwick Pursuit Seven Ultralight

Remember when all it took to set a cycling sock apart from a regular sock was an image of a beer stein, coffee cup or pot leaf on the cuff? Those days are long gone. Now, we want fancy materials, purpose-built fit and at least a little attention paid to durability. After all, we’re talking twenty dollars for what was once just a bad gift from aunt Martha. Or, in the case of the Swiftwick Pursuit Seven Ultralight, twenty-two dollars.

And you get true, natural Merino wool, reinforcement in the toe and heel, and one of four different cuff heights. Among the rest of the Pursuit Ultralight family, the Pursuit Seven Ultralight is the tallest, but there’s a mid-height Pursuit Four Ultralight, an ankle-height Pursuit One Ultralight, and an am-I-even-wearing-socks-at-all-height Pursuit Zero Ultralight. That “Ultralight” part puts these squarely in the modern approach to wool. Yes, they keep you dry in cooler temperatures, but those wicking properties are just as nice in the heat. The Ultralight version is meant for technical footwear like riding shoes, and it’s got a thinner footbed and channels focused on ventilation through the socks’ uppers.

Get lost in Swiftwick’s options at swiftwick.com/pursuitsevenultralight