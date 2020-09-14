Fresh Produce: Squidworx Modular Flat Pedals

Plastic pedals are a pain. Doesn’t take much of an impact to yank out a pin or crack one in half. You know what’s also a pain? Aluminum pedals. They’ll survive more of those impacts than plastic, but they get a little grabby. Catch a rock hard enough, and they’ll throw you off your bike when a plastic pedal would let you slide by.

And you know what this means, don’t you? Someone out there is going to try and give us the “best of both worlds.” That’s exactly what new Canadian brand, Squidworx is going for in their debut self-titled product, the Squidworx Modular Flat Pedals. A forged aluminum spindle body is flanked on either side by replaceable composite “wings.” If you have one of those impacts that would kill a standard composite pedal, you won’t need to buy a whole new set. Replacement parts from Squidworx go for $5 Canadian. Not only is that a lot cheaper than trashing one perfectly good and one half-perfectly good pedal, it keeps you from trashing very much at all. The pins thread into and capture an aluminum insert, so they’re less likely to tear out of the plastic. And if you do manage to kill a half a pedal, all it takes is swapping the four pins and inserts that hold in the modular portion of the platform and the three embedded in them. Theoretically, an overprepared rider could bring a replacement part with on bigger rides. If they’re able to walk away from a hard pedal strike, they’ll be able to ride away from it too. And all the while, you get the extra stiffness and bearing support of an aluminum body. You might even say they’re the best of both worlds.

Squixworx Modular Flat Pedals go for $160 Canadian including one replacement cage (about $120 USD) and you can get the details at squidworx.bike