Occasionally, a product comes out that is so cleverly simple that we can’t help but wonder, “why didn’t we think of that?” The Sprindex is one such product. Coil shocks have always reigned supreme in terms of bump sensitivity, but at the cost of spring rate adjustability—air has the advantage there. With coil, you have to swap out the whole spring, which is a bit of a lengthy process and can usually only be done in broad 50-pound/inch increments. But now there’s Sprindex, an adjustable-rate coil spring—offering 5-pound increments of adjustment. For most riders, that should be subtle enough to rival an air spring’s adjustability. By limiting the number of active coils in the spring by way of a twisty little spacer (in layman’s terms), the Sprindex increases or decreases the overall spring rate. What’s the catch? Sprindex may be adjustable, but the coils themselves are still only available in 50-pound incidents, meaning you do need to get close to your ideal spring rate before you fine-tune things.

Available in three lengths, 55, 65 and 75 millimeters, and rates from 350- to 550-pound/inch, Sprindex runs $140. Check out the fine adjust…we mean details at sprindex.com.