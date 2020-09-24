Fresh Produce: SPOT Gen4 Tracking & Messaging

If you’re lucky, you regularly ride somewhere remote and deep that is well out of cell phone range. And being lucky, you probably have somebody back home who, maybe just deep down inside, is a little worried about you when you ride alone. The “don’t freak out unless you haven’t heard from me by 4:00” warning can, in itself, make someone freak out a little. There are big fancy satellite phones that look like they could call in an air strike, or there are little devices like the SPOT Gen4. About 3.5-inches tall, 2.5-inches wide and an inch thick, the Gen4 isn’t exactly a bushman’s cell phone, but it packs just enough features to keep you safe and keep your loved ones calm.

The tracking feature will record your position at whatever interval you decide, 5, 10, 30 or 60 minutes, and send it to a mapping app that your friends back home can follow to make sure you’re moving, or wonder why the hell you’re moving so slow. It also allows you to send a custom pre-programmed text message to up to 10 cell numbers or emails that also relays a GPS coordinate. You have to decide on the message before you go into the wild, but it’s a great way to tell someone you’re still good if you’re getting dangerously close to 4:00. There’s also a help-message key on the SPOT Gen4 that can instead send a request for assistance to your contacts if you’ve got a problem that doesn’t quite merit a $10,000 helicopter ride. If you do have that kind of problem (knocking on wood for you), there’s an SOS button that will send an emergency message with your location to responders in your area. Both the SOS and the help buttons are under doors that need to be opened before pressing, so there’s no risk of bothering an EMT or your BFF when you didn’t want to.

You get unlimited messages, check-ins and SOS alerts with the basic subscription plan, which is $15 for one month or $12 monthly with a one-year contract, each after a $20 activation fee. There are also a number of premium features you can bump up to like more contacts, multiple users and more frequent tracking relays. Read up on the whole menu at findmespot.com/gen4