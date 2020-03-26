Most of the time, when we think of riding jackets we think massively waterproof, burly, apocalyptic rain shells. Most of the time, however, the riding jackets we actually use are light windbreakers with mild water resistance and extreme packability. Specialized’s Deflect jacket is exactly that—a lightweight, breathable and windproof jacket that packs down nicely to save space. It’s made from a stretchy fabric with a DWR coating to help it shrug off the occasional rain shower, and the arms are reinforced with abrasion-resistant material as well, so some trail-side scuffles are less likely to result in torn fabric and bruised wallets.

Now, about that SWAT feature, because we all know you came here due to those four little letters. SWAT, in a jacket? What the heck is that about. Surprisingly, in this case Specialized is not referring to how well the Deflect jacket can store things, but rather how well the Deflect jacket can be stored in things. Specifically, the SWAT box of SWAT-equipped Specialized bikes. The main chest pocket of the Deflect jacket, the only pocket, in fact, is shaped like a SWAT box. When the jacket is packed into it, the whole package fits in the frame. Of course, this begs the question—can you fit snacks and the Deflect jacket in a SWAT box? If it comes down to it, I think we all know what’s going to be left behind. …

Available in black or green, the Deflect Jacket with SWAT (compatibility) comes in at $125. Check it out at specialized.com.