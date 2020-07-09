When it comes to helmets, not many have stood out as much as the honeycomb Koyord-equipped Smith Forefront. Except, maybe, the zebra-striped, pink-visored and Koyord-equipped Forefront 2, which is part of Smith’s over the top retro collection they’ve called Get Wild. Putting the ’80s style choices aside (and there are seven other colorways, by the way), the Forefront 2 brings hefty improvements over its precursor. The Koyord is extended farther down the back of the helmet for added protection, along with a MIPS system to further bolster safety. There’s also more venting and additional air channels on the Forefront 2 to help keep air moving and heat dissapating—there are even special channels to help move hot, moist air away from eyewear to keep things from fogging.

Speaking of eyewear, Smith’s Ruckus glasses are meant to fit perfectly in the two storage channels in the Forefront 2, as well as on your face. The Ruckus uses Smith’s PivLock system of interchangeable lenses, which is one of the quickest and easiest approaches to out there. The lenses are extra large, but with their (mostly) frameless design, peripheral vision is minimally impaired. The small bit of frame up top helps to direct air behind the lenses and prevent fogging, and the two-position nose pad allows for slight fit adjustment. The Ruckus comes with two lenses, including a photochromic version. And of course, these are in a matching Get Wild hot pink theme, but there are ten other colorways to choose from.

The Ruckus retails for $200, and the Forefront 2 comes in at $240. Get the rest of the details on smithoptics.com.