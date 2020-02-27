Shimano doesn’t just make rad shifting bits and fishing poles, they make some pretty rad shoes as well. In one form or another, the blue “S” has always had a burly, downhill oriented shoe in their lineup, with the AM902 being the latest iteration. The gravity-oriented clipless shoe has been refined after years of service and tweaking, so while this latest version isn’t an especially radical departure from what came before, it boasts many smart features born from experience. First on the list, Shimano slightly stiffened the sole of the AM902, giving it a rating of “5” on their scale. That number falls right in the middle of the stiffness scale, offering a blend of compliance for feel and support for hits. An asymmetrical collar provides protection from cranks, and a lace cover/Velcro strap provides additional fit tuning as well as protection. The AM902 is perforated over the toe and along the side of the foot, allowing for better breathability compared to previous versions. A molded toe cap protects the piggies in a jam, and some chunky tread allows comfort on a bit of hike-a-bike if the jam turns into more of a pickle. Shimano has also places the cleat farther back on the sole than most clipless shoes in order to better suit gravity riding applications.

Learn more about the AM902 at bike.shimano.com.