Mountain bike fashion has reached new heights. Finally, after years of seeing us suffering in actual jorts, the bike industry has an answer—the Tech Jorts. Ripton & Co’s creation goes beyond fashion and includes a healthy amount of function into a trail counter-culture classic, making them into something that, unlike traditional jorts, could actually be comfortable out on the trail. For starters, the Tech Jorts are made from a lightweight, stretchy Demin blend that will move with you on the bike—heck, it might even breathe too. Most importantly though, there’s a dedicated crotch panel that eliminates the stacked seam of traditional jorts. As Ripton & Co puts it, the area is “gusseted with taint-cooling technology.” But the Tech Jorts aren’t so far from their predecessors to loose their realest appeal. Apart from the fancy fabric and smart taint protection, the Tech Jorts are pretty much just a jort. We’d recommend matching them with Pit Vipers and a mullet for the best results.

The Tech Jorts are available in men’s and women’s, and hemmed or raw-cut. And impressively, they are available in one-inch increments, from 27 to 36. Learn more about the Tech Jorts in our write-up here, or on riptonco.com.