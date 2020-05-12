There are long rides, and then there are long rides. On one you might need to consider a 3-liter water bladder, and on the other you might need to consider bringing a water filter. Big days in the mountains that frequently cross water sources are great opportunities to ditch the 3-liter bladder and take on an all-day epic with a smaller pack. Perhaps, even a small hip-pack with a bladder and a Rapidpure Scout Inline Purifier. With a size that’s somewhere between a large egg and a small potato, the Scout isn’t as minimalist as some inline filters, but it has a few edges over the rest to offset the added girth. First, as its name implies, it’s fast. Up to eight times faster than other filters, so claims Rapidpure. And that’s surprising, given that the Scout filter actually purifies water, it doesn’t just filter. As Rapidpure puts it, the purifier works by “using electroabsorption, removing bacteria, parasites, viruses, parasites, chemicals, heavy metals, pesticides and microplastics, as well as filtering out sediment.” Many filters, short of costly, high-end offerings, only filter out sediment and bacteria. Plus, most filters are ruined when frozen. The Scout is not—ruined by freezing, that is. Multiple freeze/thaw cycles won’t affect water quality. This single feature alone will probably attract many backcountry addicts, as temps in the mountains can get downright frigid fast, and it’s nice to know your water source won’t disappear along with thermal energy.

The other downside, aside from size? The Scout can only filter about 25 gallons (virus) or 200 gallons (bacteria) before needing to be replaced. There’s a replacement cartridge available though, so you don’t have to fork out another $30 every time.

Interested? Get the rest of the details at rapidpure.net.