Fresh Produce: Rad Apparel Vortex Jersey

You know that one special t-shirt you have hanging in the closet? The one you got at that weird thrift store in Norway? Or at that Pixies show back when you used to live in the city? Yeah, that one. It means something to you, right? Something more than just a way to cover your nipples when you’re in public. You’re attached to it. We all have that kind of t-shirt. Maybe two or three. But somehow, it’s harder to bond with a riding jersey in the same way. Technical benefits tend to outweigh emotional ones. But what if you could have both? Colorado-based Rad Apparel wants to put a little more soul into the clothes we have on our back.

The Vortex jersey is made in Colorado out of 92-percent recycled polyester. If you’re looking to filter a little more sustainability into your kit, this is a way to do it. Fair-trade and Blue Sign certification are ways to ensure that overseas manufacturing is as green as can be, but they’ll never beat something that’s produced domestically out of what might otherwise end up in a landfill.

But it’s more than just do-goodery that the Rad Vortex Jersey has going for it. The other 8 percent is spandex, so you get four-way stretch material but in a semi-relaxed fit. The square-cut collar keeps the front flat, the drop tail brings up the rear, and the UPF-50 coverage takes care of everything between. It’s technical enough to appeal to the gram-counters and green enough to satisfy the tree-huggers. Now you just have to make some stories with it. We suggest night rides, alleycat races, heavy drinking or all of the above.

