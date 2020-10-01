Fresh Produce: POC Fabio Wibmer Collection

Right about when we learned POC would be releasing Fabio Wibmer editions of its most popular mountain bike gear, a sample box of some of the collection’s highlights showed up on Bike Magazine’s doorstep. The two selections that were the quickest to be claimed were the Define glasses and the Tectal Race Spin helmet. The Define glasses use lenses developed with the help of 170-year-old German optometrics firm, Carl Zeiss AG. The arms are meant to be able to snap off instead of break off, and both the temples and the nose piece are rubberized for comfort and stability. The Define Fabio Edition is the same price as the standard Define ($180) and is the same product, but with a subtle gold signature in the lens and on the frame.

The Tectal helmet uses the same protection-first design as POC’s flagship Tectal Race SPIN NFC, but without the NFC medical-info microchip or the SPIN (Shearing Pads Inside) gel-based rotational-impact-protection mechanism. That gives it a $190 price tag which, like the Define glasses, is the same as the non-Fabio-edition version. But it comes in matte black, which the original Tectal does not. Another thing it does that the original edition does not is help support Fabio Wibmer. That’s the thing about signature-edition products. They highlight what sponsoring an athlete does for a brand. Buying a piece of the Fabio Wibmer collection shows POC they’ve got your vote. It’s like supporting Wibmer on Patreon, but instead of, I don’t know, early access to his podcast or something, you get a cool helmet and pair of glasses.

Have a look at the rest of the collection at pocsports.com/fabio