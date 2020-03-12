Need versus want, a classic dilemma in the mountain bike world—especially when it comes to tools. Does the average rider need a $25 socket dedicated to taking off a fork cap once or twice a year? No. Do they need a titanium hammer or blind bearing puller set? Again, no—but these tools sure as heck make life easier in specialized scenarios. More commonly, though, these tools will only be found in a bike shop’s toolbox. Which is where you’ll likely find the Park HBT-1, a very fancy, massively overbuilt, overkill hand-press for cutting hydraulic hoses and installing barbs. The HBT-1, which retails for $106, serves the same function as a razor blade, hammer, vise grips and the two little yellow pieces of plastic included in Shimano hose kits. But, the HBT-1 will cut a hose and press in a barb faster than a Formula One pit crew can change a wheel, and it does with 100-percent more acronym, erm, accuracy. Plus, it’ll keep your titanium hammer and fork-cap socket company in your Snap-on tool chest. Bonus.

Order up the HBT-1 at your LBS or at parktool.com.