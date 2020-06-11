Specialty tools are usually exactly that—for special occasions. You use them once in a while, and they’re great for their specific purpose, but most of the time they sit in a drawer. The DF-1 Dummy Fork from Park Tool, however, is … actually … that kinda describes the DF-1 perfectly. But we see it becoming a staple in every home shop, bike shop and chop shop that’s ever pulled steerer from head. The fork, which is a piece of nickel-plated, powder-coated tubing with a bracket on one end, serves to keep your cockpit and headset together and organized while your forward-wheel utensil is out for service. The Dummy Fork acts as a stand-in steerer tube, so your spacers, stem and top cap can be placed and secured on it, just like a normal fork—there’s even a star nut for the top cap. And, and, the blue bracket at the bottom of the Dummy Fork is treaded to keep your caliper, adapter and washers secure during the difficult times ahead. That dangly blue piece? That’s a pad spacer to keep piston conflicts from occurring. It’s like the Dummy Fork thought of everything.

Want more details? Check out the Dummy Fork, which retails for $45, at parktool.com.