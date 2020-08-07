Fresh Produce: Outbraker Brake Power Booster

Remember barrel adjusters? Remember when the idea of certain brakes having a “short throw” or “long throw” wasn’t even a thing? There was a time when we all had the power to dial in how much our levers would move before our pads made contact. It was the time of cables. And yes, it was easier to adjust how our brakes felt back in the ’90s, but none of us want to go back there. Well, some of us maybe, but not mountain bikers. So what to do?

SRAM has built in a pretty clever adjustment in their higher-end levers that offers a way to adjust a brake’s bite point, but Shimano’s “Free Stroke” screw doesn’t really seem to do much at all. So, what if you want your Shimano brake levers to be a little more touchy? Korean brand, Outbraker has got a solution. Their BPB, or Brake Power Booster is, essentially, a way to adjust the volume of your brake’s hydraulic system. In this case, they install in-line at the brake levers and feature a couple knobs that will increase or decrease the volume of space between the brake lever and caliper. It’s not part of the reservoir volume or of the lever mechanics itself. It is meant to increase or decrease the volume of a hydraulic brake system while the volume of oil remains constant. Result: hydraulic barrel adjuster. The finish is clean and tight, the knobs are satisfyingly indexed and easy to position, and these neat little knobs just may bring back the on-the-fly tweaks that we all miss about cable brakes, even though that’s just about all we miss.

Details at outbraker.com