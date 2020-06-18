Back in the day, in a time when big bikes were big and there wasn’t such a thing as enduro, any bike that had over 150 millimeters of travel was likely to be sporting either a set of ODI Rogue or Lizard Skins Oury grips. The Oury was a big, chunky piece of rubber that felt so good in the hand that it ended up sticking around for a generation of riders—heck, you could probably still visit any bike shop today and they would have a pair of Ourys lying around somewhere. The new V2 version of the Oury brings a few updates and modernizations, but keeps the spirit of the grip alive and well. Instead of two clamps, the V2 uses one inboard ring for clamping, leaving the outside free of hard metal for added comfort. The chunky block design remains the same but with the lack of the outer clamp, the grip measures 135 millimeters instead of the old 127 millimeters. To make it even more familiar, you can customize the Oury V2 quite a bit, choosing from five rubber colors, eight ring color options, and even put on a custom etching on the rings to really make it your own.

Running $30, you can take a peek at the Oury V2 at lizardskins.com.