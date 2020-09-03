Fresh Produce: MUUL Mayday Kit

“SSSSSSSSSSS!”

Did I scare you? We all know that sound. And it usually comes at the worst time. The more fun we’re having, the more likely we are to get careless and pick a bad line into a sharp rock. There’s a BANG and a HISS and our heart sinks while it’s still pounding. But there’s no time to waste. It’s far easier to plug a tire when it’s still got a little air in it, and it’s nice to have a little excess in your CO2 in case you need it for some trial and error while plugging. So, on-bike plug storage is the quickest way to get back on the trail.

MUUL takes a unique approach to the quick-draw flat-fix. The plug itself mixes a traditional fork-style insertion tool with a simple but clever easy-access configuration. A little rubber port straps wherever you find it most handy, and you can keep the insertion tool pre-loaded inside it where it’ll be sealed off form the dust and the elements. And because why not, it’ll also store a master link. Pull out the tool and you’re ready to go. Couldn’t be quicker … unless we’re talking about the CO2 cartridge, which actually is quicker. MUUL designed a rubber cradle embedded with ultra strong magnets that will hold on to a CO2 cartridge plenty tight. It takes some force to separate it from its mount, so there’s no danger of it flying off. Maybe even less than if it were just strapped on. And speaking of straps, the magnetic mount is held on by a thick Velcro strap, long enough to hold down a tube and a couple tire levers if all else fails and you’ve got to fix it old-school.

The CO2 mount, strap, plug mount, plug too (with integrated valve core tool), and two sizes of plugs (five each) goes for $20, and you can find it at muulmounts.com/mayday-kit