As tires are to the bike, baggy shorts are to the rider. Shorts are as necessary as they are diverse. You can’t ride without ’em, and like most mountain bike tires, they come in many shapes and sizes. The Momentum 2.0 short from Mons Royale is a top-tier offering in the half-leg-covering department, meant for, well, anything. With a synthetic Micro Grid outer for durability, the Momentum 2.0 sports a Merino wool lining for comfort in all sorts of weather conditions, hot or cold. This may look like a short you could get away wearing to a summer BBQ, and maybe you could—just after completing an all-day epic in the mountains or a few bike park laps. There are plenty of smart bike-related features, these are riding shorts after all, including zippered mesh vents, zippered pockets, belt loops and Velcro waist adjusters, and plenty of room around the knee to fit over knee pads.

Available in two colors, black and blue, the Momentum 2.0 clocks in a $140. Check it out at us.monsroyale.com.