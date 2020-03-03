According to the internet (which would never lie to us) the average car’s headlight puts out about 700 lumens each in a low beam and around 1,300 lumens each in a high beam. The Lezyne Mega Drive 1800i, therefore, is 30 percent brighter than half of your car. Of course, there are a lot of other bike lights out there these days that put out as much, if not more, lumen goodness as the 1800i, but few can claim as many features as the Lezyne. For starters, the 1800i can run on its internal battery alone, but you can also tether it to an external battery that doubles the run time—that’s between one hour, 40 minutes and three hours, 20 minutes of run time in the 1,800-lumen output. Switch to 1,000 lumens and you’ll be lighting the night for nearly five hours with the external battery attached. But wait, there’s more! With the ‘loaded’ option of the 1800i you’ll get, in addition to the external battery, a remote button so you can control the light without taking your hand off the grip. Or perhaps you want to get under the hood and customize its settings to focus on the ones you use most. You can do that from your smartphone with the ‘Smart Connect’ feature, or even your compatible Lezyne GPS. If that weren’t enough, the loaded option also comes with two types of mounting hardware, a bar clamp and Lezyne’s stem-mount X-Lock mount, and a KTV ‘Smart Connect’ rear light as well—you’ll be set right out of the box (which is, in all seriousness, apparently gold plated).

All that glitters in gold doesn’t come cheap though—the 1800i Loaded Pro kit runs $300. The light on its own clocks in at $150. Check it out at ride.lezyne.com.