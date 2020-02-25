Chances are if you’re reading this, you have a bike. We’re also willing to wager you have a car. And you might even have a bike rack for said car. But, we doubt you have a RackDock. What’s a RackDock? In essence, it’s a rack for your rack. Just as your bike doesn’t always stay on your bike rack, your bike rack probably doesn’t always stay in your tow hitch. Instead of resorting to awkward balancing and inconvenient placement in the garage, the RackDock offers a designated storage home for your rack. With the included hardware, the RackDock bolts to a wall stud close to the ground and can support up to 100 pounds. Or, more likely, the weight a four-bike rack (folded up). Simply slide the rack’s hitch into the RackDock and, well, that’s pretty much it—it’s dead simple. With an included adapter, 2-inch or 1.25-inch hitches can be accepted. The RackDock comes in two colors, orange and black, and will run you $68 (plus a bit of wall space in your garage).

Find out more about the RackDock at kuatracks.com.