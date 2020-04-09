The Kona Wah Wah pedal has built a reputation for itself over the years. It’s reliable, grippy and, most importantly, quite fun to say. Following the line’s major redesign a few years ago, the Wah Wah 2 Small is Kona’s latest addition to the family. The platform of the Wah Wah 2 Small is, as the name suggests, small, and made for those with smaller stompers, down to but not exclusively kid-sized stompers. The platform measures 108 millimeters by 110 millimeters, and is 13 millimeters thick. Other than size though, the Wah Wah 2 Small is basically the same as its bigger siblings, including the servicable bearing system.
Available in six vibrant (and subdued) colors, the Wah Wah 2 Small runs $60. Peek it at konaworld.com.
