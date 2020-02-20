To be successful in inclement weather, one must be like an onion. We’re talking about layers, of course, and there might not be a better base layer material out there than merino wool. Kitsbow, whose products we tend to enjoy from time to time, is known for its wool cycling wear, blending the material into pieces with both high functionality and high fashion. The women’s Lory Merino top is Kitsbow’s casual but utilitarian minimalist top that can serve double duty on the trail bike or townie—perhaps both in the same day. Touted as the company’s take on the perfect Henley, the Lory is a bi-component knit of merino wool to wick away perspiration next to the skin and synthetic fabric on the outside to aid in durability. The Lory is made in the USA and is produced according to Kitsbow’s “Make Mine Now” policy; Kitsbow makes many of its products to-order in an effort to minimize waste.

Available in three colors and five sizes, the Lory clocks in at $125—quality doesn’t come cheap. Find out more about the Lory here.