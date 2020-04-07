While most of us wear knee pads on the regular, our upper bodies are usually neglected. That might be, in part, due to unsavory memories of old-school protection jackets that more-or-less turned the wearer into a character somewhere between Ralphie from A Christmas Story and a Star Wars storm trooper, all for the ability to survive close encounters of the tree kind. These days, there are plenty of better padding materials to work with, like D3O and ION’s SAS-TEC material, which is flexible and comfy most of the time, but stiffens under impacts. The Protection LS Scrub AMP jacket is a nearly full upper body protection suite, with SAS-TEC padding covering forearm to shoulder, and down the back (a removable panel). The underside of the arms, as well as most of torso and sides, are unpadded for comfort and mobility. The Scrub Amp LS armor fits like a base layer, using a zipper side-entry, so you can wear it under your normal riding kit.

Get the rest of the details, as well as sizing, at ion-products.com.