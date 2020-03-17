There are a lot of rad hip bags out there these days, some offering minimal storage for afternoon laps while others can fit a small truckload of gear. ION’s Hipbag edges just slightly toward the adventure-capacity end of that spectrum. Its main internal storage is spacious enough for a 2-liter bladder, included in the Plus Traze 3 version, plus a fair bit of room for odds and ends. The two side pockets are perfect for quick access to things like multi-tools, gels, tire plugs or car keys. If that’s not enough, a few rows of webbing on the front of the bag open up additional storage options or just a convenient place to clip a tail light for evening rides. The Hipbag uses two parallel cinch straps to adjust fit, and the main pocket opens using a U-shaped zipper, which exposes the whole front of the bag for easy access.

Catch all the details of the ION Hipbag at ion-products.com.