It wasn’t too long ago when seeing a Hayes brake on a bike was as common as it is these days to see a coil shock on an enduro bike—nearly ubiquitous. Now, if you see a Hayes Dominion in the wild it’s a bit like seeing a unicorn, or an air shock on an enduro bike. It’s surprising you don’t see more of them, Hayes brakes not unicorns, because the new Dominions are quite, quite good. While Hayes may have had some rough years where the two big “S” companies dominated the brake market (which they still do), the release of the Dominion proved that Hayes was still in the game and offering a worthy alternative to the usual suspects. The Dominion comes in two flavors, the A4 and A2, which use the same lever but different calipers—two or four pistons. We tested the A4 last year, and found that it offered unusually good consistency and excellent lever feel, not to mention plenty of power on tap. The A2, being a two-piston brake, is meant for lighter-duty applications, such as XC or (actual) trail bikes. You can also mix and match A4 and A2 calipers if you wanted to run more power up front and save some weight in back.

Retailing at $230, the Dominion brakes are squarely in the premium offering price bracket, but for good reason. For more details, check out our Beatdown review here, or peek the tech and spec on hayesbicycle.com.