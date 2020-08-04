Fresh Produce: Granite Design Pita Pedal Covers

The concept of using a small piece of cloth to protect those around us is something we’re all quite familiar with these days. For the sake of our neighbors and our community, it’s the right thing to do, even though it’s a constant inconvenience. If we can leave enough space, then of course, it’s not necessary, but we don’t always have control over that. I’m speaking, of course, about covering our pedals to keep them from scratching our friends’ bikes while shuttling. Maybe we’ll stack some packs or knee pads between them, but there’s got to be a better way. Enter the Granite Designs Pita Pedal Covers.

The thick neoprene, canvas and Velcro sheaths slide onto your stompers and will keep them from gouging frames or catching spokes when in the truck, van or even on a too-tightly-packed bike rack. They come in two sizes, A large that fits pedals up to 4.5 x 4.5 inches (115 x 115 millimeters), perfect for full-sized platform pedals. Small fits pedals up to 4 x 3.3 inches (100 x 55 millimeters). They go for either $19 or $20 a pair and come in either black or digital camo.

Find more about the Pita Pedal Covers at granite-design.com/pita