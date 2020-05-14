Spandex. That’s probably what you’ll be wearing if you find the Giant’s Rev Pro atop your head. That’s because the Rev Pro doesn’t screw around with baggies or tires greater than 2.2 inches in width, and it certainly won’t tolerate that extra slice of steak you’re thinking about cooking up tonight. “There are mountains to climbs and KOM’s to set,” the Rev Pro will say, and with a wind-tunnel tested shape that has more cutouts and carving in its foam than a pro mechanic’s toolbox drawers on #toolboxwars, you know the Rev Pro means business. The lack of a visor also hints at its speed-oriented preferences, as does a profile that offers maximum comfort and cooling, and not extended coverage like many mountain bike helmets these days. But that’s not to say the Rev Pro doesn’t have a few safety tricks up its spandex-clad sleeves though—along with a Cinch Pro MIPS liner, the Rev Pro uses dual-density foam to provide protection from impacts of multiple speeds. Not many XC-oriented helmets offering the dual-density EPS foam, so if you’re in the market for a new brain bucket that will encourage your pedal-stomping tendencies, the Rev Pro should be on your shortlist.

All that tech, comfort and speed will run you $250. Available June 1st, check the Rev Pro out at giant-bicycles.com.