On-bike storage is here to stay, and otherwise unused places on your bike are now a hot commodity for accessory storage. Like moths to a flame, more and more companies are devising their own nifty ways to tuck away multi-tools, tire plugs, C02 and who knows what else into all the nooks and crannies of your bike. Giant’s addition to the storage phenomenon is its Clutch line of tools, featuring C02, tire plugs, and a multi-tool. Hiding in your cranks, you’ll find the aptly named Clutch Crank Core Storage ($80) device, complete with a small multi-tool, quick link holder, tire lever and a useable chain-breaker. It uses magnets to hold in place, and is compatible with most Shimano, SRAM and Praxis cranks. The Clutch Bar End Storage tool ($35), also aptly named, secrets away in the end of your bar. Housed inside are tire plugs and a fork for installation. Quick access for sure, but at the cost of running only grips with no bar ends (or cutting one out). The Clutch Fork Core Storage tool ($40), we sense a naming trend, resides in, you guessed it, the lower opening of your steerer tube. Rather than over-complicating the top end of the headset assemble, the C02 cartridge and inflator press into the steerer using a friction fit and keep things nice and simple. It’s compatible with Fox, Rockshox and DVO forks, and does not come with a C02 cartridge—you’ll need to pick that one up yourself.

Find out the detail, and rest of Giant’s tools, at giant-bicycles.com.