Fresh Produce: Garmin Edge 1030 Plus & Edge 130 Plus

GPS devices can really pull you down a rabbit hole. Not, like, a neoconservative YouTube sort of rabbit hole. A technology rabbit hole. As in, once you see what you have at your fingertips, you wonder what else at your fingertips. Maybe you start just wanting to track your miles and elevation, then all of a sudden you’re on Strava, which leads to downloading unfamiliar routes, which leads to doing bigger rides, which leads to tracking ride data like how big that next climb is or many calories you’ll need or even heart rate or VO2 max, which leads to racing, which leads … well, right now I guess racing doesn’t really lead to much. But hey, you’ve got technology, so maybe it’ll lead to indoor racing on a trainer like what’s happening en masse this month during Sea Otter Play. It’d be nice to have a GPS device that can handle all of that. A device like the new more feature-packed Garmin Edge 130 Plus and 1030 Plus.

The Edge 1030 platform has long been the benchmark for a spare-no-expenses mapping GPS unit for a few years now. Ranging from $600 to $700, the Edge 1030 Plus has the familiar 3.5-inch, pressure (not thermal) touchscreen that works when wet, through gloves, or both and the familiar 24-hour battery life. But now, it also comes pre-loaded with Garmin Cycle Maps to cover any gravel or paved road you may find yourself traversing. But once you get into the thick of it, the 1030 Plus also has the Trailforks app, putting just about any trail you may want to ride right on your stem. You can modify or build routes out on the trail on the device itself, or pause your route and go AWOL to explore. Once you’re done, it’ll map you right back to your route. All the while it’s gathering that juicy data that will eventually mean something to you. And if you’re stuck working at home while watching your kids work from home, the Edge 1030 Plus can connect to a TACX trainer and get you all that data without leaving your living room.

The Edge 130 Plus is perfect if $600 is a little much just to defend your KOMs. For $200 to $250, you get a 1.8-inch display that stacks way more data than just distance and elevation. You can upload a route just like you might on the 1030, so you can stay on course without needing to have a phablet bolted to your handlebar. You can download a GPX file if you know exactly what you want, or you can use Garmin’s Course Course Creator that is informed by the endless amounts of Data that Garmin has gathered about its users routes. And as long as your phone has service, you can set the 130 up to display text messages or emails while you’re on your ride. Or, better yet, you can set it up not to.

Garmin’s got the details on both at garmin.com/cycling