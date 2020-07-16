Your stem might, or might not, be something you think about often. It is front and center, but once dialed in, it tends to fade away. It’s all about finding that Goldilocks length/rise combo that hits the sweet spot—not too long, not too low. Funn’s new Equalizer stem is all about fine-tuning your cockpit, as well as looking pretty fly, just on the off chance you notice it from time to time. Made in an offset rise, the Equalizer gives +/- 10 millimeters of vert when flipped. It’s also available in the shorty 35 millimeters length, traditional 50 millimeters and a right-between 42 millimeters. Made from 6061 forged aluminum, the Equalizer’s main body is black, but the face clamps come in five different colors to match (or juxtapose) your color scheme (or lack thereof).
Get it to fit your 31.8-millimeter or 35-millimeter bars for $75, and check out the rest of the details, at funnmtb.com.
