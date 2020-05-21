Jackets and mountain biking don’t always play nice. Usually, when the body temp rises and precipitation occurs as perspiration, high-end elemental protection feels more like trash bags than space-age wonder fabrics. Especially in the case of those last-resort type jackets, the ones that pack all small, stay stowed in the bottom of the bag and only ever come out when it’s the last resort before hypothermia sets in. The Davis Jacket wants to set a different standard for packable windbreakers, putting breathability as their front-and-center feature of the fabric so the jacket can be used without the wearer becoming a mobile greenhouse. That fabric, by the way, is soft to the touch, very stretchy, and feels somewhere between a classic windbreaker and a soft-shell jacket in comfort. The Davis Jacket, despite being stowable inside one of its own pockets, feels more like a light jacket you’d use on the daily, perhaps for the chilly morning ride mid-summer, or on that extra-sunny winter afternoon lap.

The Davis Jacket goes beyond the normal windbreaker in purpose, and also in price. Retailing for $125, check it out in detail at flylowgear.com.