If you’ve even owned more that one bike, you know that storage can become a bit of a nightmare. Bike stacks become two, three or four deep, with the bike you want somehow always ending up on the inside. Vertical storage is the usual solution for such dilemmas, keeping bikes separate and out of the way in an orderly fashion. Still, Feedback Sports thought they could do one better, and came up with the Velo Hinge. In principle, it’s pretty simple. It’s a hook on a hinge, so that the stored bike can be hung perpendicular to the wall, or at an angle. For one, this frees up a bit more space as extended droppers aren’t sticking out as far, which is useful in tight spaces, like single-car garages. Secondly, if you need to get a bike out, the bike next to it can be folded out of the way to minimize bike love tangles. The Velo Hinge also comes with a rear tire bumper to keep the rear wheel from sliding around. Out of the box, it’ll comfortably fit up to 2.3-inch tires, so the $6 extra-long hook is likely a must for many modern front tires.

At $26, the Velo Hinge isn’t exactly cheap, but it could be the difference between chaos and organization in tight garages. Either way, check it out on feedbacksports.com