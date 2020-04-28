Bottom brackets—that crucial area of your bike we bet you never think about. It just sort of sits there, spinning away, choking on dust, grit, mud and who knows what else you front tire kicks up in its face. To make the humiliation worse, when the industry went to 30(ish)-millimeter spindles, we effectively put a tight corset on the bottom bracket, limiting bearing size, dust seal effectiveness and ultimately, life span. There are a few among us, though, that work to save those dying races. Enduro Bearings makes a number of specialized bearings and bottom brackets designed to beef up and lengthen the effective use of the modern bottom bracket. Specifically, their bottom brackets that use their 440C stainless steel bearings. The 440C bearings use the high-grade stainless balls and races, as well as Enduro’s LLB seals, to combat all the harsh conditions that a bottom bracket will be subjected to. The LLB double lip seals keep the grease in and grit out, but when inevitably moisture gets in, the 440C steel has very good corrosion resistance. The bearings also use a 15-degree angular contact design to help with side loads.

As for the bottom bracket shells, well, Enduro makes a whole heap of them. Pictured is a standard 68-/73-millimeter threaded shell made for a 30-millimeter spindle, but Enduro also makes thread-together options for press-in style cups. Check out the details on bearings here, or see a sheet to find the right bottom bracket for your ride here. Note: You’ll possibly need Enduro’s Torqtite tool for installation.