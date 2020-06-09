If you’ve ever looked into the #vanlife or offroad touring, you’ve probably heard the name Dometic. The company makes a line of high-end powered cooler (read: refrigerator/freezer) for your automobile, either for permanent installation or as a (very expensive) upgrade to your standard cooler. They usually run off of your car’s power, but can also run off external power packs or even solar, if you’ve got the setup. The CFF 35 is one of Dometic’s most flexible coolers, boasting the ability to run at temps as low as zero degrees Fahrenheit, and can be set anywhere between zero and 50 degrees Fahrenheit. It has one 34-liter compartment, which should be enough to load a few days worth of food if you pack right, or hold an extravagant meal plan for a deluxe overnight adventure. Or, according to Dometic, 60 cans of something bubbly. The CFF can run off your car’s power, but will drain your battery once your car is off. If you want a way to keep things cool once the engine cools, Dometic sells an external battery, the PLB40, that will keep the cooler powered for a day or two, depending on how hard the cooler is working. On average, it will pull about one amp per hour. If the external battery doesn’t suit your fancy but you want to power the cooler while your motor’s not running, you’d need to get crafty like a dual-battery setup or an always-hot outlet so you wont need to leave your ignition on while you’re out on a loop. But if you do go that route, the Dometic will take care to leave enough power to get your vehicle started because it’s programmed to shut off if the voltage gets too low.

The CFF 35 retails for $780 and the PLB40 battery retails at $850. Check out the full details, because there are a lot of them, on dometic.com.