Fresh Produce: Dogfish Head Beer

At the risk of reinforcing a stereotype, we’re going to talk about beer. Turning 25 years old this week, Dogfish Head is brewed in Delaware and can probably be found somewhere on the left end of your grocery store’s beer aisle. The spot you look when you just don’t want to be seen tossing yet another rack of Fat Tire or Sierra Nevada over your tailgate pad because, you know, stereotypes. Dogfish Head is the kind of brand that sells some of their beer in four-packs, others only seasonally, and offers pairing recommendations for almost all of them. Pictured here is Slightly Mighty, a low-carb IPA, built around a tropical, citrusy body and sweetened with low-calorie Monk Fruit. Next to it is Sea Quench Ale, which is a sour that gets flavored with lime and sea salt and pairs well with seafood. There’s a lot more to say about each, but it’s challenging. The conventions of bike-review phrasing is nothing compared to the stuff beer writers come up with. Did you know “mouthfeel” is a word?

