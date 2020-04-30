When it comes to riding gloves, keeping things simple is usually the best strategy for success. Apart from a few key touchpoints here and there, Dirt Gloves are just about a minimal and simple as you can get. There’s a palm made of synthetic leather—check. The backs are made of a four-way stretch material—check. There are thick silicone grippers on the braking fingers—check. The slip-on style cuff is fool-proof and Velcro-free but has a handy pull-tab—check. And the thumb is covered in a nice microfiber material, which we all know is absolutely essential. That’s all pretty standard, but Dirt Gloves did pack one extravagance into these and all their products. 1% of sales get donated directly to Can’d Aid, a charity that has a diverse but smart list of missions. They deliver clean water for disaster relief, put musical instruments in the hands of children who can’t afford them and, because they’re kinda into bicycles, they also acquire and assemble bikes for needy kids who just aren’t into the violin. Oh, and I guess there’s one more fancy feature packed into Dirt Gloves; their colorful, geometrically-inspired designs. Those are anything but simple.

And yes, there’s an oil slick colorway. Go crazy. dirtgloves.com