If you ever had a riding partner who ran Cush Core inserts, you know what we’re talking about. Maybe you were that rider—the one who kept complaining about how hard it was to get the big green insert in and the bead on. It truth, installing any tire insert is much harder than installing a regular tire. But Cush Core was the focus of attention, perhaps due to how popular it became because of how well it worked (when it was eventually installed). And credit where credit is due, Cush Core listened to the sore-thumbed masses and have made a tire lever specific to installing inserts. It’s dubbed the Bead Dropper, and while it can’t drop any sick beats, it can get your tire on with less effort than the usual levers. Or rather, it lets you apply the same amount of effort with a lot less pain. You see, the Bead Dropper provides a stable platform to push against while you use the lever upside down (see the diagram below) to tuck the bead up under the insert. It’s a trick you can do with a regular lever, but the Bead Dropper makes things run more smoothly and comfortably. Plus, it’s a pretty rad tire lever on its own.

Check out our complete write up on the Bead Dropper here, or get it straight from the horse’s mouth at cushcore.com