A bit over a year ago, Bontrager rocked the helmet safety boat with their introduction of WaveCel—you can check out our write up of it here. The tech, which looks something like a wavey version of Smith’s Koroyd honeycomb material, is claimed by Bontrager to be vastly more protective in a crash than traditional helmet foam. The material protects against rotational and head-on impacts, so there is no need for any inserts or other fancy systems, like MIPS liners. The first WaveCel helmet was the cool $300 Blaze, followed by a mid-level $150 Rally and finally the kids Jet Wavecel, which comes in at $100. The Jet is a skate-style kids helmet, using changeable pads inside to dial in the fitment, as well as an adjustable retention system, just like you’d find on an adult helmet—cool. There’s even an easy-to-use Fidlock buckle, which should help out kids that might have trouble with traditional helmet pinch buckles. The Jet, being a kids’ lid, comes with a sticker sheet and four colors—including the parents’ favorite, high vis’ green. And, also to all the parents’ delight, if the Jet Wavecel suffers a crash in the first year, Bontrager will replace it free of charge, ensuring the young wearer always has the freshest of lids to protect their future.

Check out the details, and the other colors, at trekbikes.com.