Fresh Produce: BioLite HeadLamp 200

We’re not only here to talk to the die-hard bikepackers out there, but to anyone whose rides regularly end with a little post-sunset tailgating. Maybe you’re not hanging your hammock on your fourth night on the AZT, but what if you’re digging through your buddy’s cooler for that last Pampelmousse La Croix? Or doing a final sweep of the pavement to make sure you didn’t leave another right knee pad at the trailhead? It’s always nice to have a headlamp at the ready when you know you may be outside after dark. We’ve gotten spoiled now that we all have a flashlight on our cell phones, but the thing about cell phones is that you need hands to hold them. You just need a head for a headlamp, and the BioLite HeadLamp 200 is probably the most head-friendly lamp out there.

It only weighs 50 grams, and the light itself is supported by a bracket that’s in-molded in a moisture-wicking smart fabric housing. Still, it’s just as flexible and adjustable as any headlamp strap. There’s a reflective strap across the back, the light tilts to whatever angle you need, the whole system is IPX4 water-resistant, and we haven’t even started talking about the light itself. It’s, of course, a 200-lumen light that’s got a high, low and strobe setting as well as a red bulb that itself has a high, low and strobe setting. There’s also a lock setting that will prevent the light from turning on inside your pack and running down the battery which, of course, is USB rechargable.

The HeadLamp 200 goes for $45, and you can find it at biolite.com/headlamp-200