If Snap-On made bike tools, they would still be toys compared to Abbey Tools. Everything is manufactured in-house in Bend, Oregon, and everything has a thoughtful, purposeful design that you won’t find anywhere else. Take, for example the $180 Team Issue Titanium Hammer. A godsend for tool collectors whose collections sometimes have to leave the garage, the Team Issue Titanium Hammer has to be held to be appreciated. But the thing is, it’s a hammer. Unless you’re traveling with it, you want a hammer to be heavy. They are about transferring kinetic energy, and a great way to do that is with steel. 566 grams of stainless steel, in this case. It comes equipped with a plastic deadblow face on one end and bare steel on the other. Or, if you want something in between, Abbey also offers the brass tip you see here. To top it off, the handle is padded with a comfortable and familiar ESI silicone grip. The Shop Hammer goes for $100, which is a lot to spend on rigid hunk of metal. But hear us out. There are a lot of expensive bike tools out there that do a better job justifying their price tags than the Shop Hammer. But most of them will wear out some day. Best case, they will slowly stop working quite like new. Worst case, they will hit the bottom drawer when standards shift on whatever component they’re meant to fix. A hammer will always do an excellent job at being a hammer. The Abbey Shop Hammer is an heirloom tool with a story, and it will only gather more the longer you have it.

