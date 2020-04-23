As the saying goes, once you go bibs, you never go back. There is good reason for that, especially when the people making said bibs are 7Mesh. The Foundation Bib is a no-nonsense, no-holds-barred bib that will run your comfort level—and credit card balance—up a few notches. Designed to be worn under baggy shorts, the Foundation is a mesh weave held up by high-waist suspenders to keep things supported. The mesh weave is meant to keep the air flowing and temps manageable, but there is still ample padding in the nether regions to keep comfort up. When these drawers need to drop, though, the Pull2P straps let you take care of business without a complete trail-side wardrobe overhaul. The Foundation bibs also feature silicone grippers on the hems and two pockets for storage on the hips.

Get the full details and sizing info at 7mesh.com.