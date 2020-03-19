Coming from any other company, we’d say naming your trail shorts “Slab” might be a bit off-putting. But 7Mesh isn’t any other company, oh no. Based along the Sea to Sky corridor of British Columbia, where it’s all too common to encounter huge rock slab on your everyday trail ride, the Slab short might actually be aptly named. With a waist structure clearly inspired by that of a yoga pant, the Slab short is a closer-fitting baggy that is meant for big days and hard rides. It’s a minimalist short for sure, but doesn’t skimp on the basic design features at the core of comfort; four-way stretch material, a DWR coating, and 7Mesh’s meticulous designed cut that the company is known for. The waist adjustment locks in the front, leaving the higher-waist design clutter-free around the hips. There’s one pocket that looks to fit most phones.

Coming in at $130, the Slab comes in two colors and five sizes. Check it out at 7mesh.com.