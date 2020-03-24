If you follow any 30-to-40-year-old mountain bikers on social media, you’ve probably seen some startling pictures of kids riding on their parent’s top tube. Well, it’s not the top tube, it’s Shotgun’s Kids Bike Seat. This neat little piece allows your kiddo to come along on the ride with you and get right up in the action. It’s a two-piece system, with a seat/footpegs (with straps) that attach to the top tube/down tube. The surfaces that sit against your frame are generously rubberized, so it’s safe to mount on carbon. And it’s a surprisingly burly little piece of kit. It has a heft to it that ensures it’s isn’t going to flex and jostle itself loose over time. There’s also a set of mini-handlebars that attach to your own handlebars. You can forgo the mini-bars if you want, as they are a completely separate piece. While we wouldn’t recommend hitting any 50-foot doubles with the baby on board, it sure looks like a lot of fun to go out and cruise some easy green trails with Shotgun seat. Compared to a traditional rear-mounted seat, the Shotgun seat lets your kiddo be front and center, able to interact with you and see ahead, rather than, well, just your head.

Designed for kids 2-5 years old, the Shotgun seat has a quick release to easily go on and come off the bike, as well as rubber padding to protect the frame. The Shotgun seat runs for $150, and the handlebars are $35 extra. Check them out at kidsrideshotgun.com