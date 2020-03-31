The perfect flat-pedal shoe may not exist, but that just encourages more and more brands to join the quest to find it. Ion’s Scrub AMP is the latest player in fancy footwear meant for pedal purchase. The German softgoods maker is putting their own spin on the trends that drive the flat-pedal field. There’s a proprietary sticky rubber compound (Pin Tonic) to help keep those little metal pins and delicate shins from colliding. Ion’s tread pattern is also at work, mixing negative molding over the parts of the sole where pedal pins contact, and positive nubbins where there will be shoe-on-dirt action. Grip concerns addressed, the Scrub AMP features rigid toebox protection, as well as a raised inner ankle to keep cranky crank arms away from the goods. As the icing on the cake, because what’s cake without icing, the Scrub AMP comes in four colorways—and yes, one of them is murdered-out black.

Running $150, you can peek the collection at ion-products.com