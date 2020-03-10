This time of year is a bit tricky. Overnight temps can drop below freezing, but the daytime sun will leave you sweating it out even as your breath condenses in the afternoon air. It’s not quite cold enough for a jacket, but certainly not t-shirt weather either. Enter the Windproof Jersey from Fly Racing. The concept isn’t a new one, but it’s definitely underused, and it’s one that’s been proven to work time and time again. The jersey is made with windproof panels over the torso and arms, while the rest of the material is lightweight and breathable. And that’s about it. Simple, effective. Pair with a base layer if it’s extra chilly, or wear it on its own when you might get that heart rate up on long climbs. We also see this being useful on shuttle days when wind chill is as much of a factor as ambient temperature.

Check out the three colors and five sizes on flyracing.com.