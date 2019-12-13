You’re looking at the rear shock in this image. Well, you’re looking at the part of the frame hiding the rear shock. Does it make adjusting things cumbersome? A bit. However, sometimes aesthetics are worth the hassle.

On my first ride, I was eating up the travel more easily than I like. Normally, I’d add volume spacers one at a time, but I went two by two, expecting I’d probably fill ‘er up before I reached my third day. Sure enough, that’s where I ended up and still, the ride tended towards hugging the ground instead of kissing the sky. If this were, say, an Evil or a Transition, I might have been disappointed. But the Unplugged is more serious. It is Swiss, after all.



Though the 165- / 170-millimeter Volume 1 is Bold’s true enduro machine, I would not feel out of place rocking goggles and a half-shell on the Volume 2. They have essentially the same chassis, and this version is appropriately stretched for stability. Enough so that I didn’t feel the need to spend much time with the head angle in the slack mode. Maybe someday my shred level will out-pace the neutral setting.



In my chosen configuration, there’s a composed, floaty swiftness to the Unplugged. Even with the rear end dropped and stretched, it doesn’t have the leaned-back, bash-ready stance of a bike like the Yeti SB150. Instead, it’s best ridden when in control. That’s true about anything sub-enduro, but I had to remind myself of it on the Unplugged. It’s every bit as stout as the Scott Ransom I call home, but has a trail-bike-like sensibility. And to that end, it’s quick in the pedals.



It has the radical silhouette of so many modern European bikes with its endless cockpit and near-vertical seat tube. True to its Alpine roots, that combination makes for a climbing position that can go all day. And the suspension performance followed suit. It’s not as prone to eager sprinting like the Devinci Troy 29 or even the YT Capra 29, but not because there was any unwanted kickback or squat. It performs as predictably as any well-made Horst-link should. It just shines the brightest when sitting and spinning. If I really wanted to get after it, the lockout is right at my fingertips, which of course is also very European.



On that note, Bold Cycles’ is making progress on expanding into U.S. and Canadian sales, but at the time of writing this, we have no firm dates or prices. The brand recently partnered up with Scott Sports, which will help buy its ticket out of the homeland soon. Regardless, if you want one bad enough, there’s a way to bring one home. As long as you think you’re ready.