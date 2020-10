Fork legs offer yet another place to strap, clamp or bolt more gear. And getting the weight well below the handlebars is less impactful on a bike’s handling. For more than a decade, I’ve used radiator hose clamps to add an extra bottle cage or two to my suspension fork legs when bikepacking. And in the past five years or so, a plethora of bigger 'cargo cages' have been developed for carrying anything from dry bags to Nalgene bottles to fuel bottles on fork legs. The Salsa Cycles Anything Cage HD and the Blackburn Design Outpost Cargo Cage quickly became classics. A personal favorite is the Widefoot Cargomount Cage with its hose clamp slots and slim design paired with the Revelate Designs Polecat bag. Or there’s the bolt-on Oveja Negra Bootlegger that forgoes a cargo cage entirely. There are plenty of options from which to choose. And a newer variant is the Ortlieb Fork-Pack mini panniers, very small waterproof panniers that can be mounted on nearly any style fork.But like anywhere else on the bike, too much weight on the fork legs will negatively impact handling, especially on rougher terrain. Anything mounted on the fork legs also gets shaken, bounced, and abused like nowhere else on the bike. Make sure bottles are strapped down, bags are attached securely, and that there’s absolutely no way anything can get wrapped up in the front wheel’s spokes. If using hose clamps, wrap the fork legs a few times around with electrical tape to protect the finish and give the clamps a little extra material to bite into (and I would not advise clamping anything to carbon fork legs).Pros:A bit of added weight here doesn’t affect bike handling too muchMany options are available for cage styles and designsRadiator hose clamps can be used on virtually any forkCons:Anything not strapped firmly in place is a serious safety hazardToo much weight on the fork legs can make steering feel wobbly