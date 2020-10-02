One of the unfortunate realities of bikepacking is that for smaller riders, packing a few days’ or weeks’ worth of gear, food, and water on a smaller bike can be incredibly challenging. Smaller frame triangles and less clearance between the seat and rear tire mean bag space becomes very limited very quickly. And should a small rider ride a full-suspension bike, then there’s even less space with which to work. I’m tall enough that I do not face this challenge personally, but I’ve helped and watched quite a few smaller students and friends get geared up for trips. There are a lot of ways to potentially strap more gear onto a bike, but not all are necessarily going to result in the most enjoyable riding experience. In this edition of Fully Loaded, I’ll share a wide range of gear-carrying options and strategies worth exploring. And many of these may also be helpful for any bikepacker, new or experienced, and of any size.
Smaller seat bags
With the meteoric rise in popularity of dropper posts, the demand for relatively small bikepacking-specific seat bags has also skyrocketed. This is a boon for smaller riders, as there are so many small bags from which to choose—the Revelate Designs Vole and the Bedrock Bags Black Dragon were favorites from our testing back in 2017. Some other options include the Rockgiest Gondola, the Blackburn Design Outpost Elite Seat Pack, the forthcoming J.Paks DropperPak, and the very small Revelate Designs Shrew. But for smaller riders who also want to use a dropper, particularly on full-suspension bikes, there may not be clearance for even a typical seat pack used for day rides. Limiting dropper travel with a Wolf Tooth Valais Clamp may help, but it may simply not be possible to carry much of a seat pack. And on full-suspension rigs, the rear shock can be stiffened up with more pressure or made more progressive by adding some internal tokens to effectively limit travel; neither are ideal options, though. But never fear, there are other options.
Pros:
- Some bags are designed specifically for smaller seat-to-tire clearances
- Can limit tire-rub issues
Cons:
- Still may not provide adequate clearance, especially on full-suspension bikes
