Mildly drifted trail beneath one of Alaska’s long late-winter sunsets.

As the miles wore on overnight, the fatigue began to accumulate in my legs. Hitting the Skwentna River, the trail turned upstream and joined a dozen or more sets of snow-machine tracks. It was time to actually pedal again. I paused to air up my tires and melt some snow with my stove since I had already drank the 3 liters I had started with. There wouldn’t be any sleep, though—it seemed all three of us planned to race through the night. By dawn, I caught back up to Tyson and Clinton at a lodge and grabbed a quick meal. I knew the 9,000 calories I had started with was going to be a bit slim to get me to my first of two drop bags given the slow pace of the race, so I opted for a biscuits and gravy breakfast while I dried out some clothing. We all sat in an exhausted daze, and we hadn’t even reached any of the more demanding terrain. I tried to not dwell on the fact that my hope for a three-day-long race was fading quickly.



Most of that second day of the race passed by quickly; the trail was rideable as we approached the glowing white peaks of the Alaska Range, the sun was out, and my legs were feeling good again after more regular snacking. Tyson rode off in the afternoon, and Clint soon caught me and also disappeared in pursuit of Tyson. I was metering my effort conservatively, and I didn’t want to dig too deeply before we were even mid-way through. As the sun started to drop toward the mountains, a fierce wind picked up, quickly covering the trail in drifts. I was on and off the bike, riding what I could, but within an hour, any exposed section of trail was entirely drifted shut. I gradually caught back up to Tyson and Clint, all of us walking through knee-deep drifts and struggling a bit to follow the trail through broad treeless swamps. The edge of the trail became immediately obvious upon stepping off it and sinking into hip-deep snow. Moving at barely 1.5 mph, it took hours to cover the last 7 miles to the Finger Lake checkpoint. All the while, the wind refused to relent, battering us with 40+ mph gusts as the temperature dropped well below 0 Fahrenheit.



Finally reaching the checkpoint, we crowded into a tiny, warm log cabin and were given burritos, donuts and hot chocolate. It was approaching midnight, my body was aching for sleep, we had just been absolutely pummeled by the cold wind, and my uncomfortable feet desperately needed to get out of the sweaty socks they had been in for almost 36 hours. The three of us clambered down to a canvas tent on the lake below and collapsed for a few hours of sleep. None of us felt compelled to continue on in such trying conditions, so we hoped that by sunrise, the wind would die down and some snow-machine traffic would open the trail back up. Unlike most other races, weather and other trail users can completely dictate the pace of the ITI.