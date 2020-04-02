Under cover of darkness, I churned in my lowest gear up a steady climb and into a disconcertingly strong headwind. My 5-inch-wide tires clawed through ribbons of pinkish-tan sand quickly blowing beneath me. And every few dozen feet, the wind had piled up sand a foot or more thick on the trail. Just a minute ahead, another racer was plodding along just as I was, and his tracks were already nearly erased as I reached them. In that sleepy daze of the third night of racing, I marveled at the whole scenario and the dark outline of the mountainous skyline above me.
Without warning, a blast of wind hit me with enough force to literally blow me off my bike. I landed firmly in the sand, only to be jolted back to the reality that it wasn’t sand at all. It was snow. The hue of my goggles had once again tricked my sleep-deprived brain into forgetting that I was actually pedaling through a ground blizzard, questionably aimed for a remote pass in the dead of night. With my skin completely shielded from the wind and cold, I couldn’t actually feel that the temperature had already dropped to nearly -20 degrees Fahrenheit. I got back on my bike and resumed laboring into the wind and shoved a handful of cheesy crackers into my mouth to fuel the furnace.
