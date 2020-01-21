Three years ago, “Fully Loaded” presented the first-ever extensive testing of the best cycling shoe options for bikepackers, and we followed up last year with long-term field testing of another of eight shoe models. Now, we’re excited to share our thoughts on an additional suite of shoe options here, bringing the total number of tested models to more than 25, and most of these models are still available today with minimal or no changes to their designs.

Why have we put so much time and energy into thoroughly evaluating and wear-testing bikepacking-friendly shoes? Many bikepackers seem to prefer a unique set of characteristics in their clipless-compatible footwear: all-day comfort on the bike, a moderately stiff sole that is still comfortable for some [or perhaps extensive] hiking, a tread that provides good grip and bite when off the bike, adequate ventilation and construction that holds up to the rigors of serious adventure. Bikepacking doesn’t need to involve hike-a-bikes, but the reality is that taking a loaded bike on technical trails, and especially deeper into the backcountry, inevitably leads to more pushing than most folks would encounter on an average big day ride. And if you plan to take on some of the iconic singletrack routes like the famed Colorado or Arizona Trails, you’ll be hiking a lot. On my traversal of the Colorado Trail this past August, I hiked more than 20 miles in total, and that was with a 28-tooth chaining up front and a 50T large cog out back.