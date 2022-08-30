While sustainability has been a major focal point of companies’ modern expansions and new innovations, some industries – like agriculture, energy and transportation – have been all-together slower to catch on to eco-friendly trends than their peers. Motocross, as a subsidiary of the transportation industry, has been no different, with expert analyses as recent as 2017 saying that, while motocross has the potential to go electric in the future, that reality is still far off in the distance. But according to burgeoning Barcelona-based motocross manufacturer Stark Future, that future is now; with the company’s record-breaking launch of the all-electric and high-performance Stark VARG in December 2021, Stark FUTURE proves that competitive electric bikes not only have arrived to revolutionarily shift the industry forward, but are here to stay in the long-run.

“An e-bike cannot finish a moto right now,” once wrote the esteemed racing site FloSports. “At best a pro rider might be able to finish a supercross race, but that’s no guarantee. And that’s with a bike that is an additional 20 to 40 pounds heavier than the competition, depending on how close they want to cut it with the battery life.”

Breaking misconceptions surrounding electric bike battery capability, the Stark VARG’s patent-pending battery maintains an impressive 6kWh of capacity at less than 32kg of weight, lasting for the same duration as a conventional tank of gas on a fuel model. Standing at 110kg in total with battery included, the Stark VARG has set a new precedent of the best power-to-weight ratio in the industry, completely breaking the boundaries analyses have boxed electric motocross bikes into. And while some skepticism may persist about electric bikes’ ability to compete professionally, the VARG’s overwhelming approval from pro races like Sebastien Tortelli and Josh Hill’s lay these misplaced fears to rest and similarly makes racing on electric a viable possibility in the sport for the first time ever.

Though the battery may have been the major point of contention in the mass-acceptance of electric bikes, Stark Future’s Stark VARG goes above and beyond its honeycomb magnesium-encased battery to improve the holistic motorbike as we know it to the highest levels of performance. Outfitted with the lightest motocross chassis in the world, air-cooled casing, more than 100 ride modes and the ability to swiftly adapt between a 125 two-stroke up to a 650 four-stroke, the Stark VARG not only improves on industry standards but shatters them in the process, single-handedly modernizing the sport toward its full potential.

