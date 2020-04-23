Left: Kurt Sorge carves his way down a steep, rock-strewn section of Gnarly Daniels. Right: Russ Rountain, Eric Wahn and Kurt Sorge push up a logging road to the Balls Deep trail.

Ride to the Hills



When prospectors first found silver on Toad Mountain in the late 1800s, a nearly lawless frenzy of resource extraction ensued. Fortune-seeking miners then built a townsite right on the steep hill wedged against the shore of Kootenay Lake. In 1897, that town was incorporated as the City of Nelson, with Victorian-style granite buildings becoming its longstanding marquee. By the early 1900s, dissident Russian Dhoukobors (an agrarian Christian sect) began tilling the nearby valley bottoms, and also sowed anti-establishment thinking. In the 1970s, American draft dodgers followed suit, finding Nelson a well-serviced hideout in the thick B.C. jungle. Throughout, resource extractors carved roads all up and down the Selkirk Mountains, providing unique egress to the high bounty directly above town. In the 1990s, Nelson began to transition to tourism, and a new set of pioneers arose, using these same roads to forge one of the earliest crucibles of mountain biking in the province.



Thirty years later, those original trails are still running, and many of the new ones and aren’t much different. Somewhere in the dark, canopied fetch of Giveout Creek, I watch the forest floor explode in bursts of dry duff and fir cones as Wahn—alongside Russ Fountain, Kevin Weinerth, Brad Panton and Kurt Sorge—braid turns down Gnarly Daniels, a classic ‘rake and ride’ line littered with sniper takeoffs and natural hips. Wahn and Panton track as true as they can, while Sorge and Weinerth skid their bikes back and forth in the loam, barely using the trail.



“I love that there are no catch berms and you just have to skid your tires,” Sorge tells me at the bottom, flippant to the onerous rigors of modern mountain biking. “That’s what we grew up riding.”



With the number of people on these trails likely fewer than 100 a year, skidding is still a technique you can use here. At 32 years old, Sorge, the first guy to ever win Red Bull Rampage three times, was raised in this surfy tradition. Nelson has in fact produced more Rampage participants than any town outside the Coast region of B.C. Secluded in the Kootenays, Sorge inherited his style from seminal Nelson forebears like Mike Kinrade, Robbie Bourdon and Joe Schwartz. Today, his contemporaries include Alex Volokhov and Garett Buehler. But more often than not he’s riding with guys you’ve never heard of, all equally as skilled, but happy under the radar in their quiet Kootenay locale.



“Maybe in Whistler you can find a bit of this stuff,” Sorge says. “But you can go ride anywhere and it won’t be gnarlier than the gnarliest stuff we ride in Nelson. To train for Rampage, I’ll just ride Gnarly Daniels as fast as I can.”



Wahn, a tall fellow with a disarmingly academic vocabulary, personally maintains Gnarly Daniels and has known Sorge since they were both 10. Today, Sorge calls him the fastest guy in town because he won the beer league DH series last season—a loose set of local races. “I’m going to come out and beat him this year,” Sorge jokes, his frayed mane reaching to about Wahn’s chin.



While the latter uses a fairly standard DH setup—low and long with 27.5-inch wheels—Sorge actually retrofits his bike with 26-inch wheels to make it more playful and jump-friendly: the opposite of fast. He’s not alone. Nelson, on the whole, has been slow to adopt the big-wheel movement. It’s still typical to see people using old 26er DH bikes here. They’re cheap, tough, and work in the air.



“It’s kind of like an old mindset from filming, to build stunts the whole way down,” Sorge says. “Now everybody just wants flow. Meanwhile, these guys are keeping up all the sickest trails.”